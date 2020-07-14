Eight doctors of Faridkot medical college, DC’s mother among 12 test positive for Covid-19

A swab sample being collected for testing. Besides the ortho department of the Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital, the OPD and cath lab have been closed, while the medical superintendent is also quarantined as he was in contact with positive patients. (HT file photo)

Faridkot: Twelve people, including eight doctors of Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital, Faridkot, and the mother of the Faridkot deputy commissioner tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday.

Faridkot civil surgeon Dr Rajinder Kumar said that among the positive patients, 10 are staff members of the medical college’s orthopaedic department.

“Eight doctors, a staff nurse and a ward boy were found infected with the virus. We have issued instructions to the medical superintendent to sanitise the ortho department and conduct contact tracing,” he said.

Besides the ortho department, the OPD and cath lab have been closed, while the medical superintendent is also quarantined as he was in contact with positive patients.

Faridkot deputy commissioner Vimal Kumar Setia was also home quarantined after his mother tested positive for Covid-19.

“The mother of the Faridkot DC and one more person have tested positive for Covid-19. All the patients have been admitted to the isolation ward of the medical college and hospital,” Dr Rajinder Kumar said.