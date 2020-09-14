Eight-fold rise in weapon seizures on Indo-Pak border in Punjab this year

The recovery of weapons by the Border Security Force (BSF) along the India-Pakistan border in Punjab witnessed an eight-fold spike this time as compared to the corresponding month last year.

According to officials, 32 weapons of different types, including AK-series assault rifles and Berretta pistols, were seized along the border till September 12. Last year, the figure was only 4 till September 30.

The BSF personnel seized 12 and 19 weapons along the Punjab border during the entire year in 2019 and 2018.

Also, a spike of more than two-and-a-half times was witnessed in the recoveries of heroin along the international border this year, said BSF. The BSF seized 394-kg heroin along the border till September 12 against 149kg till the corresponding period last year.

“Pakistan is really desperate to push in consignments of weapons for Kashmir and anti-national elements in other parts of the country. Prima facie, it appears the weapons are being smuggled to encourage terror activities in India,” said a senior BSF official.

“Not only the quantity of heroin recovered increased but also the number of incidents of consignment being pushed into the Indian territory went up. In 2019, the incidents of smuggling were less as compared to this year. We noticed that at least one pistol — either of Pakistan or China make — is being smuggled from across the border with each consignment of heroin,” the official added.

BSF inspector general (IG Punjab frontier) Mahipal Yadav said, “Right now, I don’t have access to the data and therefore can’t make any comment on the issue.”

Punjab shares 553-kilometre frontier with Pakistan, apart from Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan, and Gujarat.

A senior Punjab Police official, who didn’t wish to be named, said, “After the revocation of Article 370 in Jammu & Kashmir, strict security arrangements have been put in place there. Now, some people in Pakistan are trying to sneak in weapons into the Indian territory through the Punjab border.”

The biggest recent weapon seizure was in the Abohar sector on September 12 in which the BSF’s 124 Battalion seized three AK-47 rifles with six magazines and 91 rounds, two M-16 rifles with four magazines and 57 rounds and two pistols with four magazines and 20 rounds.

Also, last month, the BSF’s 103 Battalion shot down five Pakistani intruders who allegedly opened fire on them in the Dal border outpost of Tarn Taran district.

During the search operation of the area, an AK-47 assault rifle with two magazines and 27 rounds, four .9mm Berretta pistols with seven magazines and 109 rounds, 9kg heroin and two mobile phones were recovered.

Later, the police arrested four persons — two from Dal village and two from Dhunda village in the district who were to receive the consignment.

Tarn Taran senior superintendent of police (SSP) Dhruman H Nimbale said, “Our investigation into the case suggested that the four arrested men were to deliver the consignment to two persons who have been identified. They are still at large. The motive behind the smuggling of weapons will be clear once we nab the two men.”

The SSP said they have been holding meetings with the BSF officials to strengthen the second line of defence in the border areas of the district. “In the coming days, we are planning to install joint check-posts with the BSF,” he said.