Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cities / Eight, including panchayat members, booked for abetting woman’s suicide in Ludhiana

Eight, including panchayat members, booked for abetting woman’s suicide in Ludhiana

The case has been lodged on the victim’s husband’s complaint, who alleged that the accused had humiliated the woman over a chunk of land, which forced her to take the extreme step.

Updated: Nov 04, 2020, 01:00 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Eight persons, including the sarpanch and panchayat secretary of Balliyewal village, have been booked for abetment after a 38-year-old woman ended her life on Tuesday.

The accused have been identified as panchayat secretary Makhan Singh, village residents Bhola, his wife Nimma, Peet and Binda. The sarpanch and another panchayat member have not been identified by name in the FIR.

The case has been lodged on the victim’s husband’s complaint, who alleged that the accused had humiliated the woman over a chunk of land, which forced her to take the extreme step.

He alleged that the panchayat had given him a piece of land, on which he set up a cattle shed. Some residents of the village wanted to build a temple on the land and asked him to shift the cattle shed elsewhere. When he refused, the accused barged into his house on October 1 and threatened him. The next day, he went to the police station to lodge a complaint but found that the accused had already filed a complaint against him. When he returned home, the accused again reached there and humiliated his wife. Unable to bear this, the woman hanged herself.

Assistant sub-inspector Baldev Singh, who is investigating the case, said that an FIR under Section 306 (abetment to suicide) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Koomkalan police station. The police will arrest the accused soon.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Election night in US, world awaits verdict
Nov 04, 2020 01:21 IST
US Election LIVE: America ‘entitled to know’ winner, says Donald Trump
Nov 04, 2020 00:42 IST
Gilgit-Baltistan: Pak plays the role of supplicant to Chinese expansion
Nov 03, 2020 20:55 IST
EC sets the ball rolling for Bengal polls in 2021; calls all-party meeting
Nov 04, 2020 00:03 IST

latest news

Four arrested for murdering 18-year-old at Mumbai’s Powai lake
Nov 04, 2020 01:35 IST
Palghar lynching case: 4 accused granted bail by Thane court
Nov 04, 2020 01:22 IST
Election night in US, world awaits verdict
Nov 04, 2020 01:21 IST
Theatre Vs OTT: The ‘right-s’ step in the unlock mode!
Nov 04, 2020 01:13 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.