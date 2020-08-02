Sections
Eight mobile phones, 32 tobacco packets recovered from Ludhiana central jail

The devices and tobacco packets had been hidden in the barracks of the inmates.

Updated: Aug 02, 2020 22:06 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

The staff at the Ludhiana central jail have recovered eight mobile phones and 32 packets of tobacco from six inmates.

Assistant jail superintendent Shiv Kumar said they conducted a surprise check on Saturday late, and recovered phones from the accused identified as Sanjay Kuamr, Vinay Kalra, Gagan Vij, Lakha Singh, Jaspreet Singh and Ravi.

The devices and tobacco packets had been hidden in the barracks of the inmates.

ASI Tajinder Singh who is investigating the case said an FIR under Sections 52A, 42 and 45 of the Prisons Act has been registered against the inmates following Shiv Kumar’s complaint. He added that the police will bring the accused on a production warrant for questioning to know how they managed to get the phones inside the prison.



