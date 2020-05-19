Eight more Ludhiana cops quarantined as 2 accused test positive for Covid-19

Ludhiana police have already lost one of their men, assistant commissioner of police Anil Kolhi, in the battle against the virus. A few other cops who were working in close coordination with him had also tested positive. They have recovered from the virus and have been discharged. (GURPREET SINGH/HT)

In another blow to the police department, two men arrested in separate cases tested positive for Covid-19.

The accused in the first case has been identified as Baljinder Singh aka Rahu Sap. He was arrested on May 14 for sodomising a 23 -year-old man.

According to the additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP) Sachin Gupta, the nodal officer for Covid-19, five cops, including a sub-inspector and an assistant sub-inspector (ASI), has been advised to remain in home quarantine for a period of 14 days.

He said that in another case, Sikander Verma, who was arrested for kidnapping and raping a girl on the pretext of marriage, tested positive today. He was also arrested on May 14. Three cops who came in the contact with the accused have also tested positive.

The samples of both the accused were collected as per protocol and both were tested positive.

The development comes three days after as many as 17 personnel, including high-ranking police officials, in Ludhiana were sent into isolation after two bodies recovered in crime cases were found positive for coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

FOUR MORE EMPLOYEES OF CIVIL HOSPITAL PLACED UNDER QUARANTINE

A day after two employees of the civil hospital tested positive for Covid-19, the civil hospital authorities isolated four staff employees, who had been in direct touch with the positive patients.

Confirming this, Dr Rajesh Bagga said that the four paramedical staff employees, who were their primary contacts have been placed under quarantine. Their samples have been sent for test.

PROTEST BY NURSES

As many 15 nurses working on contract, deployed at isolation centre and flu corner of the civil hospital, staged a protest against the hospital authorities for not conducting their Covid-19 tests. The protesting nurses said that they had come in contact with the Class-4 employees tested positive for the virus.