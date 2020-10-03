Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cities / Eight more succumb to coronavirus in Himachal

Eight more succumb to coronavirus in Himachal

Three deaths were reported in Shimla district, two in Kangra and one each in Kullu, Sirmaur and Bilaspur.

Updated: Oct 03, 2020 21:57 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Shimla

Eight more people succumbed to Covid-19 in Himachal Pradesh on Saturday, taking the death toll in the state to 205, officials said.

Three deaths were reported in Shimla district, two in Kangra and one each in Kullu, Sirmaur and Bilaspur.

The state also reported 241 new coronavirus cases. The total number of positive cases in the state have reached 15,695. Also, 12,173 patients have recovered in the state so far while active cases stand at 3,292.

Of the new cases, 50 were reported in Mandi district, 44 in Shimla, 41 in Kangra, 23 in Solan, 20 in Kullu, 13 each in Bilaspur, Chamba and Hamirpur, 12 in Una, 11 in Sirmaur and one in Lahaul-Spiti.

With 3,100 cases, Solan remains the worst-hit district followed by Kangra where 2,399 cases have been reported so far.

Besides, 1,865 cases have been recorded in Sirmaur, 1,826 in Mandi, 1,391 in Shimla district, 13,36 in Una, 951 in Hamirpur, 883 in Chamba, 868 in Bilaspur, 705 in Kullu, 196 in Kinnaur. Lahaul-Spiti remains the least affected district with 175 cases.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India has ‘no first use’ of atomic weapons policy against nuclear armed states: Shringla
Oct 03, 2020 21:05 IST
Nation wants justice for India’s daughter, tweets Rahul Gandhi hours after visiting Hathras
Oct 03, 2020 22:56 IST
AIIMS report on Sushant Singh Rajput death: Who said what
Oct 03, 2020 22:04 IST
DC vs KKR live: Dinesh Karthik goes cheaply, KKR needs Morgan Magic
Oct 03, 2020 22:55 IST

latest news

Kvitova survives stern test against teenager Fernandez
Oct 03, 2020 22:50 IST
Noida police report second Covid-19 death as SHO succumbs to infection
Oct 03, 2020 22:49 IST
Six residential segments share 46% of Covid-19 cases in Ghaziabad
Oct 03, 2020 22:47 IST
2019 saw uptick in juveniles caught for rape in Chandigarh
Oct 03, 2020 22:46 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.