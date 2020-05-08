Eight new containment zones in the city

archana.mishra@hindustantimes.com

Gurugram:

The Gurugram administration on Friday increased the number of containment zones to 32 from 24 after a sudden spike in Covid-19 cases in the district. Despite being an orange zone, the district has the highest number of 125 Covid-19 cases in the state.

The surge in positive cases has been seen since Monday (May 4) after several vegetable sellers had tested positive for coronavirus and some new cases surfaced from high population density areas. Since May 1, over 60 cases have been reported.

Now, the number of affected areas in Gurugram block has increased to 21 from 13, while there has been no change in the containment zones of Sohna and Pataudi blocks.

As per the new list issued by deputy commissioner Amit Khatri on Friday, containment zones in Gurugram are -- Fazilpur Jharsa village, Jharsa village (Sector 39), Sirhaul village (Lane 1, 7, 6B), Tyagiwara, Meghdoot Apartment Sector 10A, Om Nagar, Prem Nagar Sector 12, Dundahera, Ardee City Society (Block A,B,C), Chandan Vihar, Ashok Vihar, Godrej Frontier Society (Tower K), Islampur village, Kadipur Enclave (Lane no. 4), Surat Nagar Phase II (Lane no. 23), Khandsa mandi, Shakti Nagar (Lane no. 2), Anand Garden (Lane no. 3), Krishna Nagar (Lane no. 2), Jyoti Park (Lane numbers 7, 9 and 14) and areas of Sector 12 (near Flying Bird School, Ramlila Ground, Lal Nursing Home and backside of Kharbanda hospital).

In Sohna, the containment zones are Gehlot Vihar, Javed Colony, Pahar Colony, Nut Colony, ITI Colony, Raipur village, Shiv Kund, Bhagat Wada and Thakur Wada, while ward numbers 11 and 14 are included in the Pataudi block.

All these areas will be sealed till at least June if no case is reported in 28 days after the last Covid -19 case gets discharged.The list of affected areas was last revised by the administration on May 5.

Since Gurugram is an orange zone, the new guidelines by the Union ministry of home affairs clearly state that containment zones within orange and red zones will require maximum precautions with strict perimeter control, ensuring no movement in or out of these zones, except for medical emergencies or for maintaining the supply of essential goods and services. A containment zone comprises a perimeter of three kilometres around an area where a case has been reported.

Also, the administration has already restricted the movement of people between 7pm and 7am for non-essential services. Also, a gathering of five or more persons in a public place is not allowed. This will be in effect till May 17, when the third phase of the lockdown ends.

Meanwhile, health officials said that their teams will continue surveillance and collecting samples in containment zones to trace symptomatic cases.