Eight prisoners escape from temporary jail in Uttarakhand's Haridwar

Eight prisoners escape from temporary jail in Uttarakhand’s Haridwar

A police officer said the prisoners fled from the rear gate of the prison into a nearby forest

Updated: Sep 22, 2020 15:20 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Haridwar

The prisoners reportedly escaped into a nearby forest. (Representational Image)

Eight prisoners, who were under mandatory quarantine at a makeshift prison in Haridwar, fled on Tuesday. They were due to be shifted to the district prison after the quarantine.

“Whole area has been cordoned off... search teams were immediately deployed. All police stations, check posts...have been put on high alert. CCTV footages are also being scanned,” said police superintendent Kamlesh Upadhyay.

Lakhpat Butola, a police officer, said the prisoners fled from rear gate of the prison into a nearby forest. “...we are carrying out a combing operation...,” said Butola.

