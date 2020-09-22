Eight prisoners escape from temporary jail in Uttarakhand’s Haridwar

Eight prisoners, who were under mandatory quarantine at a makeshift prison in Haridwar, fled on Tuesday. They were due to be shifted to the district prison after the quarantine.

“Whole area has been cordoned off... search teams were immediately deployed. All police stations, check posts...have been put on high alert. CCTV footages are also being scanned,” said police superintendent Kamlesh Upadhyay.

Lakhpat Butola, a police officer, said the prisoners fled from rear gate of the prison into a nearby forest. “...we are carrying out a combing operation...,” said Butola.