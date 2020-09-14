Eight stolen Bullet bikes recovered in Pune; four arrested, three at large

PUNE: The Pimpri-Chinchwad police have recovered eight stolen Bullet motorcycles from four men who targeted the specific brand of bike and sold it in far-flung areas for dirt-cheap rates.

The arrested were identified as Rohit Suresh Vetal (20), a resident of Lakshmi Chowk in Marunji; Sumit Sunil Sawant (19) of Parkhe vasti in Hinjewadi; Prashant Bhimrao Gaikwad (19) of Lakshmibai colony, Dange Chowk; and Chetain alias Shripati Shivaji Katpure (19) of Thergaon area of Pune.

Sawant, one of the four arrested, has five police cases registered against him in the past.

“Five bikes from Hinjewadi area, and one each from Chinchwad, Warje Malwadi and another area were stolen and sold to buyers in Bhum and Paranda for Rs 5,000-10,000,” read a statement from Hinjewadi police station.

Vetal was the first one to be arrested. He was nabbed at midnight based on information received by the police during night patrol. He was caught while running away after seeing cops outside Kolte Patil gate in Hinjewadi.

Upon interrogation, he told the police about a Bullet bike that he had recently stolen from Marunji area. A case was registered at Hinjewadi police station about the stolen bike under Section 379 of Indian Penal Code.

Vetal provided information about the others. While three have been arrested, three others are on the run.