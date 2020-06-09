Eight test positive at Sirmaur pharma unit; Himachal’s Covid-19 count climbs to 429

Eight people tested positive for Covid-19 at a pharmaceutical manufacturing unit at Kala Amb in Sirmaur district on Tuesday, taking the state’s tally to 429.

The new cases include the owner of Orison Pharmaceutical International, his son and wife, the chief executive officer and three employees .

Siramur deputy commissioner RK Pruthi said 41 samples were sent for testing to the Central Research Institute (CRI), Kasauli, on Monday, of which 33 tested negative.

Pruthi said seven out of eight patients were in Haryana and the Sirmaur administration had informed the authorities.

The patient who is in Himachal has been shifted to a Covid-care centre. The pharma unit was sealed after one of its employees tested positive for Covid-19 on June 5.

197 ACTIVE CASES

So far, Himachal has recorded 429 cases of which 222 have recovered while five, including three men and two women, have succumbed to the disease and four have migrated to other states.

There are 197 active cases in the state and the recovery rate is around 50%.

The second wave of Covid-19 cases hit Himachal on May 4. Since then, a total of 389 people have tested positive for the virus.

So far, eleven of the total twelve districts in the state are affected by Covid-19. The tribal district of Lahaul and Spiti is the only Covid-free district.

Hamirpur is the worst-hit district with 123 cases followed by Kangra with 109 cases. A total of 49 cases have been reported in Una, 34 in Solan, 32 in Chamba, 22 in Bilaspur, 21 in Mandi, 20 in Sirmaur 13 in Shimla, four in Kullu and two in Kinnaur.