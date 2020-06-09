Eight ventilators to be installed at Ambala’s civil hospitals

The eight ventilators donated by Maruti Suzuki under its corporate social responsibility (CSR) project to the Ambala health department, will be the first to be installed in the district’s civil hospitals.

Civil surgeon Dr Kuldeep Singh said, “Out of these eight basic ventilators, five will be installed at the civil hospital in cantonment and three at the one in city. We were waiting for the staff that can operate them and they will be functional within a week.”

“Looking at the history of infected patients coming to our hospitals, I don’t think we will need to keep any patient on ventilator support as oxygen beds are enough to deal with serious cases. Also, we are going to get six more ventilators from Haryana government soon,” he added.

Currently, there are 83 ventilators in private and military hospitals in the district that are ready for the health department if the situation worsens.