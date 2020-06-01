Eighth member of dead Covid patient’s family, 80-year-old ex-servicemen test positive in Ludhiana

A day after, seven family contacts of Pritpal Singh, 51, who died of Covid-19 on May 29, were also found infected, another member of his family also tested positive on Sunday.

Besides, an 80-year-old ex-serviceman was also found positive. He was admitted at Mohan Dai Oswal Cancer Hospital due to a heart ailment and difficulty in breathing. As per protocol, he was sampled and the test returned positive results on Sunday.

The eight person found infected in Pritpal’s family is his 33-year-old nephew, who visited the OPD at Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) with flu symptoms three days ago. After his test results came out positive, he was admitted to the Ludhiana civil hospital.

With the two new cases on Sunday the number of cases in the district has reached 195. Among them 149 patients have been discharged, a recovery rate of 76.4%, while eight patients have succumbed to the virus, a fatality rate of 4.1%. The district now has 38 active cases.

CONTACT TRACING UNDERWAY

Meanwhile, the health department has started extensive contact tracing with regards to Pritpal’s family, even as the source of his infection remains a mystery.

Among those being traced are paramedical staff and other employees of a private hospital in Model Town.

Pritpal Singh, 51, a resident of Chhawani Mohalla, had died of coronavirus at DMCH on Friday, following which samples of his nine family members were taken for testing.

Out of the nine samples, seven had tested positive. These include his wife, 50, daughter, 29 and son, 26. Also infected are his brother, 63, sister-in-law, 60, nephew, 37, and an 11-year-old grandnephew.

Health authorities said the family owned a wholesale cloth trading business. They had repeoned their shop in Salem Tabri since the curfew restrictions were lifted and had been attending to customers.

The area around Pritpal’s house, located in the densely populated Chhawani Mohalla, has been sealed, while random samples are being collected to contain further spread of the virus, they said.

Ludhiana civil surgeon Dr Rajesh Bagga said, “As per protocol, we have prepared a list of primary and secondary contacts of the positive persons. Pritpal Singh was admitted at a hospital in Model Town for two days. So, we are tracing people who came in contact with him and his other positive family members.”

Dr Ashwani Chaudhary, in-charge of the Covid-19 cell at DMCH, said Pritpal, who was brought in on Thursday, a day before his death, had various comorbidities, including hypertension, diabetes and renal disease.

TYRE FACTORY MANAGER BEATS VIRUS AFTER 25 DAYS IN HOSPITAL

The 64-year-old manager of a tyre factory, who had tested positive on May 6, was discharged from Christian Medical College and Hospital (CMCH), Ludhiana, on Sunday after 25 days in hospital and remaining on ventilator support for 10 days.

As many as 19 people, including his colleagues and family members, had tested positive after coming in contact with him.

A resident of Kabir Nagar, the patient also suffers from hypertension, diabetes and asthma.

FINE FOR NOT WEARING MASK

Ludhiana civil surgeon Dr Rajesh Kumar Bagga said in line the directions of the Punjab government, any person found not wearing a face mask in public will be fined Rs 500. If a bus owner, car owner or auto rickshaw/two-wheeler owner does not follow social distancing rules, they will be fined Rs 3,000, Rs 2,000 and Rs 500, respectively.

Any person violating home quarantine will be fined Rs 2,000 and any person spitting in public place will have to pay a penalty of Rs 500.