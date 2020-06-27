Elderly cyclist killed in accident near Chandigarh’s Sector 31

A 72-year-old cyclist was killed after being hit by a milk truck at the Sector 31/Industrial Area light point, police said on Friday.

The victim has been identified as Rattan Singh, a resident of Phase 9, Mohali, who was on his way to Ram Darbar after some work at Sector 31 when the accident took place on Thursday evening.

The truck driver fled the scene leaving his vehicle behind. Identified as Ravi Kumar, 26, of Maloya, he was later arrested, but released on bail.

A case has been registered under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code

Mini truck driver killed in Pinjore

A mini truck driver was killed while three others were injured after three vehicles collided on the Pinjore-Nalagarh highway at Navanagar T-point on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Balbir Singh of Raipur village in Pinjore.

Indervir Singh Sidhu, a resident of Kaputhala, told police that he along with his wife were on their way to Chandigarh from Baddi in an SUV, when a tractor-trailer hit a mini truck in a head-on collision while trying to overtake near Madawala village. The mini truck was ahead of Sidhu’s vehicle, which was also hit before the trailer overturned on the road.

Sidhu, his wife and the yet unidentified trailer driver were injured. A case has been registered.