Sections
Home / Cities / Elderly farmer shot dead in Raikot village over land dispute

Elderly farmer shot dead in Raikot village over land dispute

As per the police, Jarnail had bought a 6-acre land from the accused, Gurwinder Singh, 45, of the same village. Though the land had been transferred in his name, Jarnail Singh still owed ₹4.5 lakh to Gurwinder. Whenever Gurwinder used to ask for the remaining amount, the victim allegedly used to accuse him of not giving him the entire possession of the land.

Updated: Jun 14, 2020 01:03 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Accused shot him with a licensed .12 bore rifle from point-blank range. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A 65-year-old farmer was allegedly shot dead by another farmer over a land dispute at Jhorran village of Raikot here on Saturday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Jarnail Singh, 65, of Jhorran village.

As per the police, Jarnail had bought a 6-acre land from the accused, Gurwinder Singh, 45, of the same village.

Though the land had been transferred in his name, Jarnail Singh still owed ₹4.5 lakh to Gurwinder.



Whenever Gurwinder used to ask for the remaining amount, the victim allegedly used to accuse him of not giving him the entire possession of the land.

Gurwinder reportedly wanted to sell another chunk of his land, but Jarnail was allegedly not letting any deal materialise by instigating the other villagers. “Jarnail was allegedly threatening the villagers that if anyone buys the land from Gurwinder, he will stop the water supply to the person from the common tubewell in the village,” inspector Harjinder Singh, SHO at the Hathur police station, said.

The SHO added that on Saturday, Gurwinder called Jarnail to the field at 6.15am to settle the matter.“Both of them decided to meet in the fields. Gurwinder carried his .12 bore rifle along. Both of them indulged in a verbal spat and, in a fit of rage, Gurwinder took out his rifle and shot Jarnail from point blank range. The bullet hit Jarnail in his chest and he died on the spot,” said the SHO.

“A case of murder has been registered against Gurwinder at the Hathur police station following a statement of Kamaljit Kaur, daughter-in-law of Jarnail,” he added.

The victim’s two sons are settled in Manila of Philippines and in the US. Jarnail had also returned from Manila a few months ago.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Donald Trump defers June 19 rally; walks fine line on chokeholds
Jun 14, 2020 02:04 IST
Insta success: Top 5 music lives  
Jun 14, 2020 01:58 IST
HT Brunch cover story: Every woman’s most personal problems
Jun 14, 2020 01:52 IST
Kaithal: Thieves take away ATM loaded with Rs 14 lakh
Jun 14, 2020 01:35 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.