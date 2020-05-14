Sections
Elderly in Hisar get a helping hand

Updated: May 14, 2020 22:53 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

To extend a helping hand to senior citizens residing alone here, a local NGO ‘Care for Ours’ has decided to provide free medical facilities to them.

A senior oncologist Arun Agrawal, computer educationist Yogendra and Sandeep Beniwal run the NGO. They have provided the phone numbers that they can be contacted on in case of an emergency on various social media platforms and are in the process of launching their website.

District social welfare officer DS Saini said that the NGO contacted their department to discuss the cause.

He said that there are many senior citizens residing alone in the city.



“Due to the lockdown, they are unable to go out to get medicines and other necessities. The organisation will help such persons. They will only charge for the medicines while rest of the facilities will be completely free,” Saini said.

Arun Agrawal said, “I personally know many aged persons who are unable to go out of their houses due to the lockdown. Usually when such people need medical help no one comes forward.”

“We will be providing pick and drop service in ambulance or any other vehicle in case of an emergency. We have provided our phone numbers online to be contacted for the same,” he added.

