Elderly realtor found murdered in Ludhiana, cops suspect employee

A 60-year-old realtor was found murdered in his office here on Saturday evening. The police have rounded up his employee Manish Kumar, who got admitted to a private hospital in...

Updated: Jul 11, 2020 22:31 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

The victim had hired the employee, who is suspected of the murder, two weeks ago. (Representational photo)

A 60-year-old realtor was found murdered in his office here on Saturday evening. The police have rounded up his employee Manish Kumar, who got admitted to a private hospital in Sarabha Nagar area after locking the office from outside.

The matter came to light when the elderly man’s wife reached his office with other family members, as the victim, identified as Shamsher Singh Atwal of Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar, was not responding to phone calls.

Atwal operated his business from his office on Malhar Road.

Assistant commissioner of police (Civil Lines) Jatinder Singh said preliminary probe suggests that the man was attacked with a sharp-edged weapon. Manish allegedly got himself admitted to the hospital following a hand injury. More facts will be known after questioning him, the ACP added.



