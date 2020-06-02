Sections
Elderly woman dies as couple self-immolates in Ludhiana

The couple took the horrific measure following a verbal spat with their daughter-in-law.

Updated: Jun 02, 2020 22:37 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

A 60-year-old woman died due to burn injuries after she and her husband self-immolated using kerosene at their residence in Haibowal on Tuesday afternoon.

The victims suffered 80% burns and were rushed to the hospital where Chanchal Jain succumbed to her injuries, while her husband Sunil Jain (65) is said to be critical.

The Haibowal police have initiated an investigation in the matter would take further action after recording Sunil’s statement.



According to the neighbours, they saw flames emitting from the couple’s first-floor room on Tuesday afternoon. Some of them rushed to their house and doused the flames. They then took the couple to the hospital and informed the police.

Jagatpuri police post in-charge ASI Malkit Singh said they were investigating if the elderly victims set themselves on fire themselves or there was some conspiracy. “Things will be clear after recording the husband’s statement,” the ASI said.

The neighbours added that spats between the daughter-in-law and the couple were a routine affair. They quarrelled on Tuesday morning as well, following which the police were called.

The ASI confirmed that cops had visited the house, following the said dispute. As it was a family matter, the police left after issuing them a warning and the three members promised to stay peacefully, the ASI added.

Sunil is retired from the Railway and his younger son is a station master, while the elder one works in a private firm in Dhandhari.

