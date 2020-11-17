Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cities / 53-yr-old raped daughter for 18 months. She finally gets him arrested: Cop

53-yr-old raped daughter for 18 months. She finally gets him arrested: Cop

The rape survivor, the youngest of four daughters, told the police that her father had been raping her for the past one-and-a-half-years.

Updated: Nov 17, 2020, 17:30 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Police are now probing if the accused had sexually assaulted his other daughters too. (airdone)

A 54-year-old electrician from a village in Ludhiana has been arrested for allegedly raping his 20-year-old daughter.

The survivor, who is the youngest of four daughters, told the police that her father had been raping her for the past one-and-a-half-years.

While her eldest sister is married, she, along with her mother and the other two sisters, work as domestic helps. She said that her father used to sexually exploit her whenever her mother and sisters were at work.

She said on November 15, her father came home in an inebriated state and tried to rape her, but she resisted. Later, when her sisters came home, she narrated the incident to them following which they decided to lodge a police complaint.

Police are now probing if the accused had sexually assaulted his other daughters too.

Sadar station house officer, inspector Jagdev Singh said the case has been registered under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Terrorism, vaccine, self-reliant India: What PM Modi said at Brics summit
Nov 17, 2020 17:38 IST
Bihar portfolio allocation: Who gets what
Nov 17, 2020 16:07 IST
Effects of Diwali, Durga Puja on Covid outbreak may be visible soon: Govt
Nov 17, 2020 16:51 IST
Indians will not tolerate any unholy ‘global gathbandhan’: Shah on Gupkar alliance
Nov 17, 2020 16:53 IST

latest news

Masaba on exercising post slip-disc:‘I was scared of getting on a treadmil’
Nov 17, 2020 17:38 IST
UP universities, colleges to reopen from November 23
Nov 17, 2020 17:37 IST
India may start producing Russia’s Covid-19 vaccine Sputnik V, says Putin
Nov 17, 2020 17:32 IST
UP: 1 held after woman dies by suicide alleging police inaction in rape case
Nov 17, 2020 17:31 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.