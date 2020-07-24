Electrician found dead at under-construction site

A 35-year-old man was found dead at an under-construction site in Sukhdev Nagar of Daba on Friday morning. The deceased has been identified as Munish Kumar of Azad Nagar, who worked as an electrician.

Daba station house officer (SHO), inspector Pavitter Singh said some locals had informed the police after spotting the body at the site. When cops reached there, they found a motorcycle near the body. Besides, there were injury marks on the victim’s head and face, which led the cops to suspect that he may have accidentally fallen into the pit dug up at the site and succumbed to his injuries.

Inquest proceedings have been initiated under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure on the statement of the victim’s father.