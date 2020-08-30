Electrocuted PSPCL employee succumbs in Ludhiana; staff stages protest, demands compensation, job for kin

PSPCL employees protesting against the government at Fountain Chowk in Ludhiana on Sunday. (Harsimar Pal Singh/HT )

Powercom staff and Ludhiana’s Transco Contract Employees’ Union Circle staged a protest at Fountain Chowk here on Sunday after an employee who was injured in the line of duty succumbed.

The 25-year-old victim was electrocuted while repairing an electric poll in Tagore Nagar’s C Block on Saturday, due to which he fell off his perch and injured his head. The employees raised slogans against the government and demanded medical insurance for the staff, and ₹50 lakh and a job for the victim’s kin.

The victim had been working with Powercom for four years and was expecting his first child. He was a contractual worker deputed with the complaint handling wing of Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL).

Ludhiana union circle president Balehar Singh said, “Despite several requests, authorities are not providing gratuity and jobs to the victims’ family. We have demanded that the government provide medical insurance as a number of accidents have taken place of late and contractual employees’ families continue to suffer in the absence of compensation.”

If authorities do not consider our demands, we will intensify our agitation, he added.