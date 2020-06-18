Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Emergency ward at Govt Rajindra Hospital in Patiala closed after 11 staffers test Covid-19 positive

Emergency ward at Govt Rajindra Hospital in Patiala closed after 11 staffers test Covid-19 positive

A doctor, five nurses, four ward attendants and a security guard were found infected with coronavirus on Wednesday

Updated: Jun 18, 2020 17:06 IST

By Harmandeep Singh, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

(Representative Image/HT )

Patiala: A day after 11 staffers of the Government Rajindra Hospital in Patiala tested positive for Covid-19, the emergency ward of the hospital was shut on Thursday in a bid to control the spread of coronavirus.

A patient and a nurse had been diagnosed with the virus a week ago but the ward was made functional after sanitisation till its closure on Thursday.

The district health department asked the authorities to ensure strict compliance of precautionary measures. Patiala civil surgeon Dr Harish Malhotra, said, “We have asked Rajindra Hospital authorities to follow all guidelines and provide details of the doctor and staff nurse duty roster.”

On Wednesday evening, a doctor, five nurses, four ward attendants and a security guard were found Covid-19 positive.



The hospital has about 1,200 employees in 25 departments. It sees around 5,000 patients daily, including 50 in the emergency ward.

When contacted, Government Rajindra Hospital medical superintendent Dr Paras Pandove said, “We are providing safety kits to all staffers when needed. We have asked everyone to follow guidelines and take precautionary measures. However, if someone is not doing so, it is their personal responsibility. However, we are again issuing directions in this regard.”

“A week ago when a staffer was found positive, we sanitised the emergency ward and resumed work. Now that more staffers have been found to be positive, we have closed the ward,” he added.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Former state health minister’s PA among three booked for illegal liquor trade in Ferozepur
Jun 18, 2020 17:15 IST
HP tribal villages tense after India-China border buildup
Jun 18, 2020 17:14 IST
Railways terminates contract with Beijing firm, cites ‘poor’ performance
Jun 18, 2020 17:17 IST
Volunteers are lining up to be infected with the coronavirus
Jun 18, 2020 17:11 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.