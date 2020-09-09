Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cities / Empanelled private hospitals can conduct rapid antigen tests: Mohali DC

Empanelled private hospitals can conduct rapid antigen tests: Mohali DC

The health department will provide the RAT kits free of cost to the empanelled institutions.

Updated: Sep 09, 2020 23:14 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Mohali

People queued up outside a Covid sample collection centre in Mohali on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

To ensure aggressive testing, early detection and treatment of Covid-19, deputy commissioner (DC) Girish Dayalan said the Punjab government has allowed private hospitals/clinics/labs to conduct rapid antigen tests (RAT) after getting empanelled with health department.

Giving details, Dayalan said the RAT kits would be provided free of cost by the health department to the empanelled institutions, and the latter can charge maximum ₹250 per test.

He said these private hospitals/labs must have a separate isolated area for the suspected Covid-19 patients where their samples can be collected.

The DC said the person taking the samples will have to ensure complete personal protective gear, while the institution should have the facility of biomedical waste management as per the guidelines.



Dayalan said all RAT results must be entered into the ICMR portal using the login ID credentials provided by the health department. He said these private institutions must maintain confidentiality of the patients’ records.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Strategic Paris-Delhi-Canberra axis gets off to a flying start amid China tension
Sep 09, 2020 22:39 IST
To enhance combat potential, IAF to formally induct Rafale jets in Ambala tomorrow
Sep 09, 2020 22:31 IST
Rhea Chakraborty retracts confession in drugs case, says she was forced by NCB
Sep 09, 2020 21:15 IST
Missing Pak official who ‘helped’ in report on top general returns
Sep 09, 2020 20:27 IST

latest news

Highest 24-hour spike in Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra and Mumbai
Sep 10, 2020 00:16 IST
BMC razes, Kangana Ranaut dares as row with Maharashtra government escalates
Sep 10, 2020 00:15 IST
Another testing high as cases breach 200k
Sep 10, 2020 00:15 IST
India bulks up amid provocation by PLA
Sep 10, 2020 00:14 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.