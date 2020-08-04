Sections
Home / Cities / Engineer dies as her bike skids on Sion-Panvel road

Engineer dies as her bike skids on Sion-Panvel road

A 26-year-old engineer died after her bike skidded due to sudden rain, on Sion-Panvel highway on Monday morning. The woman sustained severe head injuries as her helmet, which was...

Updated: Aug 04, 2020 00:09 IST

By Farhan Shaikh,

A 26-year-old engineer died after her bike skidded due to sudden rain, on Sion-Panvel highway on Monday morning. The woman sustained severe head injuries as her helmet, which was unlatched, fell off when her bike skidded, said police.

The incident took place near Kharghar toll booth around 8.15am when the woman, Bhakti Adate, was heading to her office in Mankhurd. When she reached the tollbooth, it started raining which led to several bikers stopping near the bus stop, said police.

“According to eye-witness account, she applied brakes and ended up skidding and fell sideways. She was wearing a helmet but it fell off her head as it was not latched. She fell off the bike, hit her head on the road and fell unconscious,” said an officer from Kharghar police station.

A few bikers put called for an ambulance and she was taken to MGM Hospital in Kamothe, where she was declared dead on arrival.



Kharghar police have filed an accidental death report.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Covid-19: What you need to know today
Aug 04, 2020 00:19 IST
Rajput suicide: CM supports Mumbai Police
Aug 04, 2020 00:18 IST
No hawkers in Maharashtra as of now: State reiterates its stand before HC
Aug 04, 2020 00:16 IST
KYC fraud: Senior citizen duped of ₹3.18 lakh
Aug 04, 2020 00:15 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.