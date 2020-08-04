Engineer dies as her bike skids on Sion-Panvel road

A 26-year-old engineer died after her bike skidded due to sudden rain, on Sion-Panvel highway on Monday morning. The woman sustained severe head injuries as her helmet, which was unlatched, fell off when her bike skidded, said police.

The incident took place near Kharghar toll booth around 8.15am when the woman, Bhakti Adate, was heading to her office in Mankhurd. When she reached the tollbooth, it started raining which led to several bikers stopping near the bus stop, said police.

“According to eye-witness account, she applied brakes and ended up skidding and fell sideways. She was wearing a helmet but it fell off her head as it was not latched. She fell off the bike, hit her head on the road and fell unconscious,” said an officer from Kharghar police station.

A few bikers put called for an ambulance and she was taken to MGM Hospital in Kamothe, where she was declared dead on arrival.

Kharghar police have filed an accidental death report.