Ensure govt guidelines are followed, SC tells Ghaziabad DM on plea over high-rise de-sealing

While disposing of a petition filed by Vaishali resident seeking the desealing of his high-rise and scrapping of the ‘sector scheme’, the Supreme Court on Friday directed the district magistrate to follow the guidelines as laid down by the Union government.

The Gateway Tower high-rise was sealed on June 3 after a resident was tested positive for Covid-19 on May 29. The high-rise was de-sealed on the night of June 11, a day before the petition was slotted for hearing in the Supreme Court.

“It was our contention that only one tower had to be sealed but the authorities sealed the entire high-rise complex. This was against the May 31 directions issued by Uttar Pradesh chief secretary that only one tower is to be sealed if only one positive case is found in a high-rise. After the high-rise was de-sealed on June 11, one of my prayers in petition was withdrawn,” Mohammad Fuzail Khan, the lawyer appeared for the petitioner, said.

The petition also mentioned a recent case of Jaipuria Sunrise Greens in Indirapuram where the entire high-rise was sealed but later the sealing was relaxed and directions were issued by the chief medical officer to seal only the tower where a 35-year-old resident had tested positive for Covid-19.

“The second contention in the petition was against the sector scheme or containment zone plans. This was imposed in Vaishali on May 31 and implemented from June 1. This concept finds no mention in Centre’s notification issued under Unlock 1 plan. So, It was our contention that the sector scheme should be scrapped,” he said.

During the hearing on Friday, the apex court disposed of the petition and directed, “We have no doubt that the district magistrate of Ghaziabad shall ensure that the national guidelines are followed.”

The sector scheme has also been imposed in Khoda since May 10 and in Loni since May 27 in the wake of rising number of cases from these places.

“The court’s direction means that the authorities will now have to restrict themselves to containment zones rather than putting entire localities under the sector scheme. The areas of Khoda, Loni and Vaishali have huge population and putting all residents under a strict lockdown proved troublesome. The court directions will also apply to Khoda and Loni localities,” Khan added.

District magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey said he is yet to receive a copy of the order.

“The Gateway Tower was de-sealed after 14 days under sealing. In connection with the petition, we will take up appropriate steps as directed by the court. We are awaiting the court order,” he said.

In Khoda and Vaishali, the district officials provided some relief to residents by allowing markets to open on an experimental basis on Thursday. Since the sector scheme was implemented, the markets were shut and movement of residents restricted.