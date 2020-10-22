Sections
Ensure social distancing, mask-wearing at events: Ludhiana police chief tells organisers

People suffering from a cold or other flu-like symptoms have been advised to stay at home.

Updated: Oct 22, 2020, 22:43 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Commissioner of police Rakesh Agrawal on Thursday directed Ramlila committees from across the city to keep enough stock of masks and provide them to visitors attending the event.

Organisers will have to ensure that visitors maintain social distancing of at least two metres. Further, each person has to go through a mandatory thermal scanning before entering the venue.

People suffering from a cold or other flu-like symptoms have been advised to stay at home and not venture out in public during the festive season.

Agrawal said that the police department will penalise those found violating Covid guidelines.

He said the drive will be intensified to curtail the second wave of Covid-19 spread. He also appealed that people should cooperate and wear masks to stop the virus from spreading.

