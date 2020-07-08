Sections
Ensure timely completion of tourism projects: Himachal CM to officials

The CM presided over a review meeting of the tourism department on Wednesday

Updated: Jul 08, 2020 22:31 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Shimla

To promote traditional crafts of Himachal Pradesh, the state government has decided to start a craft and tourism fair in the state on the pattern of the Surajkund International Fair. This was stated by chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Wednesday while he was presiding over a review meeting of the tourism department.

He directed the officers to expedite the matter regarding the transfer of land near Kandaghat in Solan district so that it can be constructed at the earliest to organise this fair.

The CM also directed them to ensure timely completion of various tourism projects.

Thakur said that the light and sound show in Shimla would be completed by March next year and will prove to be an added attraction for the tourists. He added that signages, gantries, CCTV, and WIFI systems were also being provided throughout the Himalayan Circuit under the Swadesh Darshan Scheme.



He directed the officers to ensure time-bound completion of development of north and south ports of the tunnel besides procurement of the Vista Dom bus which would allow tourists to have a glimpse of Himachal while passing through the Atal tunnel.

He said that like Uttrakhand, Rajasthan, Goa, and Kerala, the state government had also decided to open the state for tourists with strict SOPs.

He said that the online training for the hospitality sector would also be held in wake of Covid-19. He said that around 10,000 candidates would be provided one-day training on hygiene and sanitation procedure and three-week training on essentials of tourist guide communication skills would be provided to about 400 candidates.

