Entire Kamothe node not a containment zone

Panvel City Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has taken off Kamothe from the list of 139 containment zones. Till Wednesday, Kamothe had reported 163 Covid cases.Municipal commissioner Sudhakar Deshmukh...

Updated: May 27, 2020 22:12 IST

By Padmja Sinha,

Panvel City Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has taken off Kamothe from the list of 139 containment zones. Till Wednesday, Kamothe had reported 163 Covid cases.

Municipal commissioner Sudhakar Deshmukh said, “We surveyed the PCMC area and demarcated new containment zones. Only those buildings, societies or areas which have case will be sealed. Only if a sector has many cases, then it will be a containment zone.”

Kamothe has got 50 smaller containment zones. “Economic activity with curbs will start in areas which are not containment zones,” said Deshmukh.

For the past few days, there has been a decrease in cases and Tuesday saw only two positive cases from Kamothe.



Kamothe has reported 163 positive cases and eight deaths.

Jamir Lengarekar, additional municipal commissioner, said, “Now, that the entire node is not a containment zone, shops can open some in node. If the shop is in the containment zone or building, then it will remain shut.”

PCMC has given permission for standalone shops to open on specific days from 7am to 5pm.

