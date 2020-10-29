Sections
ESIC director conducts surprise check at Ludhiana civil hospital

He also inspected the Covid Care Centre.

Updated: Oct 29, 2020, 22:26 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) GS Mehmi conducted a surprise checking at the civil hospital. Mehmi first visited the emergency ward and checked the facilities there. He also visited the mother and child hospital and took the feedback from patients.

He also inspected the Covid Care Centre. Mehmi was infuriated to see overflowing garbage in the vacant plot of the hospital.

He directed SMO Amarjit Kaur to speak to the department concerned and rectify the problem. Thereafter, he visited the children’s ward where he flagged the improper lighting arrangements.

He also raised the issue of dangling and broken power cables in the X-ray department.

The state government is sending officials of other departments to gather impartial feedback about the arrangements at government hospitals.

