ETT recruitment exam: Over 3,618 candidates to appear at 11 centres in Ludhiana

With many schools grappling with a shortage of teachers, the state government has decided to take the examination for recruitment of ETT (Elementary Teacher Training) teachers on November 29, to enroll 2,364 teachers.

In Ludhiana, over 3,618 candidates are expected to take the examination at 11 centres amid precautions. The examination will be conducted from 10 am to 11.40 am.

To maintain social distance, candidates will be accommodated in a room at a distance of 2m. The candidate will be allowed to enter the examination hall at 9.15 am and they must reach the exam centre by 8.30 am. Those reaching the examination hall after 10.30 am will not be allowed to take the exam.

The candidate must undergo thermal screening at the entry gate and sanitise their hands. The schools have been asked to get their premises sanitised by Friday.

District education officer, secondary, Swaranjit Kaur conducted a virtual meeting with the centre controller and superintendents to brief them regarding their duties. She said, “School principals have been asked to make the necessary arrangements and were told to depute their own school staff to conduct the examination. While 22 superintendents and deputy superintendents will be deputed by our department.”

Government Senior Secondary School, Sekhewal will accommodate 300 candidates, Government Senior Secondary School, Multipurpose, (350), NM Jain Senior Secondary School, Bharat Nagar (400), Residential Senior Secondary School for Meritorious (300), Government Model Senior Secondary Smart School, PAU (450), Shaheed-E-Azam Sukhdev Thapar Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Bharata Nagar (400), Government Senior Secondary School, Haibowal Khurd (300), Government Senior Secondary School, Jawahar Nagar Boys (300), Baba Mukand Singh Senior Secondary School, Daba (450), RS Model Senior Secondary School (300), Ramgarhia Senior Secondary School, Boys, Millerganj (68).

Principal of Government Senior Secondary School, Multipurpose, Navdeep Romana said, “We have made all necessary arrangements and candidates will be accommodated in classrooms by following the directions of the education department.”