‘Evil’ goes up in flames amid heavy security, contained gatherings in Ludhiana

Ravana Dahan starts off with aiming of arrows at the effigy in Daresi ground as part of the Dussehra celebrations in Ludhiana on Sunday. (Harsimar Pal Singh/HT)

Even amid toned down Dussehra celebrations due to Covid pandemic, the festive fervour came alive during Ravan Dahan, which was organised at different venues across the city on Sunday.

As opposed to the large crowds witnessed at Ravana Dahan programmes last year, the gatherings at different venues were limited. However, the police department faced a tough time managing the rush of visitors outside the Dussehra grounds. Heavy police force was deployed outside the Ravan Dahan venues.

While many people gathered outside the grounds, some watched the burning of Ravana effigies from the rooftop of their houses as entry to the grounds was restricted by the police department and organising committees. Many visitors were seen violating social distancing norms and not wearing face masks.

Heavy rush in markets

Heavy rush of visitors was seen in the markets, especially outside confectionery shops, as residents greeted each other by distributing sweets on the occasion of Vijayadashmi.

Ravana Dahan was organised at Daresi ground, Upkar Nagar, Rajguru Nagar, Aggar Nagar, Haibowal, Chandigarh road, Partap chowk among other areas.

The city’s tallest effigy of 35-feet was burned at Daresi ground. Residents were also seen taking selfies with the Ravana effigy and uploading the pictures on social media. Height of the effigy was reduced by all the committees as earlier over 90-feet effigies were erected at Daresi ground every year. The Vaishno Dramatic Club, Jagraon burnt a ‘Covid’ effigy along with Ravana with the hope that the deadly virus would vanish along with all other evil.

Only 8 committees organise Ravan Dahan

Dussehra committees including those in Focal Point area, Model Town extension, Dugri and Jamalpur, did not organise Ravana Dahan citing the contagion risk and difficulty to manage the gathering. Only eight major organising committees took permission to conduct the annual event this Dussehra. Last year, nearly 80 committees had organised the effigy burning ritual.

Members of Shri Ram Lila Committee, Daresi, Dinesh Marwaha and Kamal Bassi said, “Ravana Dehan was organised at Daresi as per the guidelines issued by the district administration. The ‘Dola yatra’ of Lord Rama was also carried out in old city areas. Limited gathering of people of allowed and the event was broadcast live through local cable operators. Deputy commissioner Varinder Sharma, police chief Rakesh Agrawal, MLA Surinder Dawar and senior deputy mayor Sham Sundar Malhotra also participated in the event. Most residents supported the committee and stayed at home. The attendees were stopped from collecting the burnt remnants of the Ravana effigy to avoid unnecessary gathering at the spot.”

Congress leader and councillor Seema Kapoor’s husband Sunil Kapoor said, “Ravana Dehan was organised in Aggar Nagar and Rajguru Nagar areas in a simple manner with no rush of residents. Barricading was done to avoid large gathering and volunteers along with the police were deputed at the spot.”

Police commissioner Rakesh Agrawal said, “Dussehra was celebrated at different locations in the city with heavy police deployment to avoid gatherings. The organising committees and residents supported the police and the festival was celebrated in adherence to all the norms and guidelines issued by the government.”

No outdoor celebrations for many

Even as some Dussehra committees telecast Ravana Dahan live through local cable operators and social networks, residents in many parts of the city missed out on the outdoor celebrations as their respective organising committees refrained from burning effigies this year.

One of the residents of Model Town extension, Harpreet Singh said, “As always, my daughter was excited to see Ravana Dahan in person. But there was no such event in our area this year. These restrictions were also necessary due to the risk of virus spread.”

Vinay, a resident of Dhai Marla Colony near Daresi, said, “We used to go for Ravana Dahan at Daresi ground every as the venue is just 100 metres from our house. But this time, we decided against attending the celebrations due to the Covid pandemic. Festivals bring cheer, but the revelry should not put lives at risk.”

Mini effigies burnt in streets, vacant plots

To celebrate the occasion, children and adults were seen burning home-made miniature Ravana effigies in their localities, including Model Town Extension, Dugri, Haiboal, Jamalpur, among other areas.

A Haibowal resident, Gopal Verma said, “Children in the area had prepared a small effigy which was burnt in the street to mark Vajayadashmi. It is important that we understand the gravity of the situation and keep everyone around us safe.”