Ex-airman held for Mohali shooting alleges victim held grudge, attacked him first

Of the three gunshots fired by Rajesh Malik from his licensed revolver, one had hit Narinder Verma, a former navy officer, who stays in the same housing society

Updated: Jun 28, 2020 21:50 IST

By Shailee Dogra,

Police carrying out investigations at the crime spot in the Jal Vayu Vihar housing society in Kharar on Saturday. (HT Photo)

Rajesh Malik, 45, a former flight lieutenant with the Indian Air Force who was arrested on Saturday for shooting and injuring an ex-navy officer at Kharar’s Jal Vayu Vihar, has reportedly told police that he was attacked first due to an old grudge nursed by the victim and the gunshots were fired during the scuffle.

Of the three gunshots fired by Malik from his licensed revolver, one had hit Narinder Verma, 46, who stays in the same housing society. Verma is presently admitted to a private hospital in Phase 6, Mohali.

Verma, after leaving the Indian Navy has been working with the civil aviation department of the Haryana government. Malik alleged that he was a witness in an inquiry against Verma. Malik told police that on June 8, he had recorded his statement in the case. Malik, who is also a former president of the housing society’s resident welfare association, alleged that Verma was nursing a grudge against him and that had led to the scuffle on Saturday evening.

Malik reportedly told police that he was cycling when Verma and his friend hurled abuses at him and even manhandled him. Malik then went to his house to get his revolver, and upon returning was allegedly attacked by the two along with two other men who had joined them. “I did not intent to fire and had told them to stay away from me. The gunshots were fired during the scuffle. Verma even took away my weapon,” said Malik in his statement to the police.



According to Malik’s medical examination, he had sustained half a dozen blunt injuries on his body, indicating that he was beaten up before police took him into custody.

Malik was produced before court on Sunday and sent to three-day police custody. Police had recovered Malik’s revolver from the dashboard of injured Verma’s car.

A case has been registered under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code and Arms Act at the Kharar police station on the statement of assistant sub-inspector Gurnam Singh, who said he had got information about gunshots being fired at Jal Vayu Vihar. Verma’s statement is yet to be recorded as he is still unfit.

“Malik and Verma had been picking up fights with each other earlier too. Malik’s claims are yet to be verified. Things will get clear once Verma records his statement,” said Pal Singh, deputy superintendent of police, Kharar. Police have also taken digital video recorder of CCTV cameras in the society in their custody. Investigations have revealed that certain footage had been deleted, said sources.

