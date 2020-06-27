Sections
Home / Cities / Ex-airman shoots at former navy officer in Kharar society

Ex-airman shoots at former navy officer in Kharar society

Victim suffered a bullet injury in the chest as three shots were fired after an argument over sitting on the benches near parking lot.

Updated: Jun 27, 2020 23:41 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Mohali

Police carrying out investigations at the crime spot in the Jal Vayu Vihar housing society in Kharar on Saturday. (HT PHOTO)

A former Indian Navy officer was shot in the chest as an ex-Indian Air Force officer opened fire at him after an argument over a petty issue at Jal Vayu Vihar in Kharar on Saturday evening. In all three shots were fired.

The injured has been identified as Narinder Verma, 46, who is presently working with the Haryana government.

The accused, Rajesh Malik, 45, is a retired flight lieutenant who stays in the same housing society and is a former president of its residents’ welfare association (RWA).

The incident took place around 6:30pm when Verma along with three other residents was sitting on a bench near the parking lot of the housing society.



According to the witness account, Malik reached there and objected to their sitting on the benches. As an argument erupted, Malik allegedly threatened Verma of shooting him. When Verma ignored the threat, an agitated Malik allegedly asked his domestic help to get his licensed pistol from the house.

After a few minutes, according to the witnesses, Malik fired a shot in the air, and then pointing the pistol at Verma, he fired another shot that hit him in the chest.

An injured Verma reportedly managed to snatch the weapon, but not before a third shot was fired, which luckily missed him.

Meanwhile, other residents overpowered Malik and informed police.

Verma was rushed to a private hospital in Phase 6, Mohali. An investigating official said he kept holding on to the pistol, and finally handed it over to police upon their arrival at the hospital.

“Verma’s condition is stable. Malik has been taken into custody. A case of attempt to murder will be registered after recording the victim’s statement,”said Kuldeep Singh Chahal, senior superintendent of police (SSP), Mohali.

RWA president Karnail Singh Dhillon told police that Malik had earlier, too, picked up fights with other residents over petty issues, such as pet dogs and parking of vehicles, and even threatened to shoot them.

