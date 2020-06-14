Ex-BJP minister from Kalyan tested positive for Covid-19

A former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) minister from Dombivli has been tested positive for Covid-19.

“The ex-minister developed symptoms on Friday, following which he underwent a test. His report came positive on Saturday and he was admitted to a private hospital in Mulund, where doctors said his condition is stable,” said Pratibha Patil, Epidemic officer of Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC).

On Saturday, Kalyan and Dombivli reported 160 new Covid-19 cases, taking the total number to 2,063. Two new deaths were also reported, which took the death toll in the twin cities to 55.

As per KDMC’s health department, the two victims include a 65-year-old man from Kalyan (East) who died at Holy Cross Covid Hospital and a 52-year-old woman from Kalyan (West) who died at Shastrinagar civic hospital in Dombivli.

Meanwhile, the total number of cases in Thane city crossed the 5,000-mark on Saturday, after 176 new cases were reported. The death toll stands at 153, while the total cases are 5,005.

(inputs from Ankita G Menon)