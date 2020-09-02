Ex-CM Manjhi ends suspense, joins NDA

PATNA

After months of suspense, former chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi-led Hindustani Awam Morcha Secular (HAM-S) on Wednesday announced to joini the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Bihar, whose other constituents are BJP, JD (U) and the LJP.

“We have forged an alliance with the Janata Dal (United) and have become a part of the NDA. There has been no discussion about seat sharing for the upcoming Assembly elections,” said party president Manjhi.

“My party will work for the victory of each alliance candidate,” he said and clarified he had joined the NDA without any conditions. “I have very old relations with Nitish Kumar. How many seats we get to contest is a matter between JD (U) and HAM-S,” he said.

HAM-S sources, however, said the party could contest on 10 assembly seats.

An NDA source said JD (U) national president Nitish Kumar wanted Manjhi to contest against former assembly speaker Udai Narain Chowdhary of RJD, but the former CM showed his reluctance to contest assembly polls. “There is a possibility of Manjhi going to Rajya Sabha at an earliest opportunity,” said a HAM-S leader.

Manjhi’s party had contested on 20 assembly seats in 2015 assembly polls and won one.

JD(U) sources said that after the exit of Shyam Rajak from the party, Manjhi could be a face for Dalits, who account for 16% of Bihar’s total population of 10.41 crore as per the 2011 census.

“Seat sharing is not at all an issue for us. The party decided to be with the development agenda of the NDA,” said HAM-S spokesperson Danish Rizwan.

Soon after announcing his party decision to ally with NDA, Manjhi attacked RJD and rued his decision to join the Grand Alliance. “I fell in Lalu Prasad’s trap and joined GA. RJD is full of corruption and neck deep into scams,” he said.

Reminded that RJD had made his son MLC, Manjhi said, “He got the membership through merit. He is not a seventh pass but a MA, Ph.d.”

Welcoming Manjhi’s decision to join the NDA, deputy Sushil Kumar Modi tweeted, “Manjhi’s leaving GA goes on to prove that a party run from jail cannot do justice to Dalits and backwards. Welcome Manjhi ji.”

JD(U) spokesperson Rajeev Ranjan said, “The NDA is going to benefit from his experience. It is a great setback for the GA.”

LJP, however, did not react.

