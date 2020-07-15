Sections
Home / Cities / Ex-Congress MP Priya Dutt expresses disappointment over Pilot’s exit

Ex-Congress MP Priya Dutt expresses disappointment over Pilot’s exit

Mumbai Hours after former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot was sacked from the post of Rajasthan deputy CM and party unit chief, former Mumbai North Central...

Updated: Jul 15, 2020 02:18 IST

By Surendra P Gangan,

Mumbai Hours after former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot was sacked from the post of Rajasthan deputy CM and party unit chief, former Mumbai North Central parliamentarian Priya Dutt expressed her solidarity with her former Congress colleague and termed his exit from “disappointing”.

The two-term MP tweeted, “Another friend leaves the party, both Sachin [Pilot] and Jyotiraditya [Scindia] were colleagues and good friends, unfortunately, our party has lost two stalwart young leaders with great potential.”

Dutt also hinted that she stood by Pilot’s move. “I don’t believe being ambitious is wrong. They [Pilot and Scindia] have worked hard through the most difficult times,” her tweet further stated.

Former South Mumbai parliamentarian Milind Deora reportedly refused the party’s request to convince Pilot to remain in Congress, while former Union minister Jitin Prasada, too, praised Pilot and expressed hopes that he can be brought back to the Congress.



Scindia quit Congress and joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in March over differences with the then Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath.

The young leaders who played a role at the national level believably share a cordial bond with each other.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Debarred for low attendance, Mithibai college students to move Apex court for clarity on their graduation
Jul 15, 2020 02:23 IST
Bombay HC refuses to interfere in PILs on inflated power bills
Jul 15, 2020 02:22 IST
Ex-Congress MP Priya Dutt expresses disappointment over Pilot’s exit
Jul 15, 2020 02:18 IST
Shiv Sena targets BJP over Rajasthan political crisis
Jul 15, 2020 02:14 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.