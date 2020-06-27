Sections
Home / Cities / Ex-Himachal MLA booked for sedition, sent to four-day police remand

Ex-Himachal MLA booked for sedition, sent to four-day police remand

Bharti was arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department wing of Himachal Pradesh Police on the charges of sedition for posting ‘objectionable remark’ against Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Updated: Jun 27, 2020 19:57 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Shimla

Former Himachal Pradesh legislator and Congress leader Neeraj Bharti, who was slapped with sedition charges, was sent to four-day police custody by a local court on Saturday.

Bharti was arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) wing of Himachal Pradesh Police on the charges of sedition for posting ‘objectionable remark’ against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

After the hearing, Bharti said that asking a question to the government was not a crime and he will continue his battle against the fascist regime.

The Congress leader’s wife Monika Surjewala Bharti, who was also present in the court, said that the case was part of a political controversy against her husband.



The court will hear the bail petition of the Congress leader on Monday.

Bharti, in a series of posts on Facebook, had made ‘offensive remarks’ against the Prime Minister and RSS after the violent face-off between India and China in Galwan valley of Ladakh.

A Shimla-based lawyer Narender Guleria had lodged a complaint against Bharti with the Crime Branch, CID on June 20.

The former Jawali legislator was booked under Sections 124A (sedition), 153a (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) of Indian Penal Code.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Members of 3 communities get J&K domicile certificates
Jun 27, 2020 20:49 IST
Bengaluru to get 10,000 bed Covid care facilities by Monday evening: Karnataka Minister
Jun 27, 2020 20:45 IST
Politicos decide to scale down festivities, Dahi Handi, Ganesh festival to be a low-key affair
Jun 27, 2020 20:43 IST
Startled cat unintentionally practices high jumps. Makes perfect landing
Jun 27, 2020 20:41 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.