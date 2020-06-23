Ex-MLA Singla, former Bathinda mayor booked for violating social distancing

Sections
Updated: Jun 23, 2020 19:08 IST

By HT Correspondent,

BATHINDA Former Bathinda legislator and senior Akali leader Sarup Chand Singla and ex-mayor Balwant Nath Rai were booked by the police for violation of social distancing during a protest on Tuesday.

Members of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) had organised a protest against the state government’s decision to convert disused land of the defunct Guru Nanak Thermal Plant. The two leaders led a gathering at Bhai Ghanaiya chowk.

Deputy superintendent of police Aaswant Singh Dhaliwal said no permission was granted to the protesters by the district magistrate as there is a prohibition on public gathering in view of the pandemic.

A case under sections 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 188 (punishment for disobedience to an order duly promulgated by a public servant) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Thermal police station.



