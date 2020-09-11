Ex-partner, accomplice kidnap dairy owner for filing police complaint

Minutes after stepping out of the office of additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, City 4) Kuldeep Sharma, a man kidnapped his former partner, with whom he was tied in a monetary dispute, and threw him out of a moving car after thrashing him.

The victim, Arun Kapoor, 34, a dairy owner in Urban Estate, said that the accused, Mohit Rawat, who was his business partner earlier, had borrowed ₹11.7 lakh from him. Though Rawat had returned ₹2 lakh, he refused to pay back the rest of the money. Following this, Kapoor had filed a police complaint.

ADCP Kuldeep Sharma, had on Wednesday, called them to his office for investigation. Right after they stepped out of the ADCP’s office, the accused intercepted him and vandalised his car before forcefully dragging him into his vehicle. Kapoor said that he was thrashed by Rawat and his three unidentified accomplices before being thrown out of a moving car near Vardhman Chowk.

A case has been registered under Sections 365 (kidnapping), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code. A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.