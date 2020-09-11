Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cities / Ex-partner, accomplice kidnap dairy owner for filing police complaint

Ex-partner, accomplice kidnap dairy owner for filing police complaint

The victim, Arun Kapoor, 34, a dairy owner in Urban Estate, said that the accused, Mohit Rawat, who was his business partner earlier, had borrowed ₹11.7 lakh from him. Though Rawat had returned ₹2 lakh, he refused to pay back the rest of the money. Following this, Kapoor had filed a police complaint.

Updated: Sep 11, 2020 00:34 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Minutes after stepping out of the office of additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, City 4) Kuldeep Sharma, a man kidnapped his former partner, with whom he was tied in a monetary dispute, and threw him out of a moving car after thrashing him.

The victim, Arun Kapoor, 34, a dairy owner in Urban Estate, said that the accused, Mohit Rawat, who was his business partner earlier, had borrowed ₹11.7 lakh from him. Though Rawat had returned ₹2 lakh, he refused to pay back the rest of the money. Following this, Kapoor had filed a police complaint.

ADCP Kuldeep Sharma, had on Wednesday, called them to his office for investigation. Right after they stepped out of the ADCP’s office, the accused intercepted him and vandalised his car before forcefully dragging him into his vehicle. Kapoor said that he was thrashed by Rawat and his three unidentified accomplices before being thrown out of a moving car near Vardhman Chowk.

A case has been registered under Sections 365 (kidnapping), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code. A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India, China ministers meet for key talks in Moscow amid tension on border
Sep 11, 2020 00:43 IST
Can count on us, France tells India as Rafale fighters take to the skies
Sep 10, 2020 21:16 IST
What Bob Woodward’s book ‘Rage’ reveals about US President Donald Trump
Sep 10, 2020 22:07 IST
US affiliate of BJP registers as foreign agent
Sep 10, 2020 23:47 IST

latest news

Ludhiana: Shopkeepers get approval to install rain water harvesting wells
Sep 11, 2020 01:13 IST
30% of Covid-19 cases in Amritsar reported since Sept 1
Sep 11, 2020 01:12 IST
Complaints against actor Kangana Ranaut filed with Mumbai Police after ‘derogatory’ remarks against Maharashtra CM
Sep 11, 2020 01:10 IST
Ludhiana: SSA, RMSA teachers submit memorandum to DEO
Sep 11, 2020 01:09 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.