Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cities / Exiled govt welcomes Robert A Destro as US special envoy for Tibetan Issues

Exiled govt welcomes Robert A Destro as US special envoy for Tibetan Issues

Destro is the current assistant secretary of US State Department’s Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights and Labor.

Updated: Oct 16, 2020, 21:50 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Dharamshala

The Tibetan government-in-exile has welcomed the appointment of Robert A Destro as the sixth United States special coordinator for Tibetan issues.

Destro is the current assistant secretary of US State Department’s Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights and Labor.

In a letter to the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Tibetan speaker Pema Jungney wrote, “We are extremely honoured to learn that your administration has appointed Robert A Destro as the new special coordinator for Tibet’s issues, the post which has been vacant since 2017.”

“On behalf of the 16th Parliament-in-Exile and the Tibetans in Tibet and around the world, I would like to thank you, the people, and especially the United States government from the depth of our hearts for extending staunch support towards our struggle and cause,” he wrote



The leader further wrote that since the illegal invasion of Tibet by the People’s Republic of China, Tibetan culture, language, and history are under utmost threat from the massive destruction, oppression, and brutal regime of Communist China.

“Therefore, we need support from the global nations for the continuity of Tibetan movement which stands for just and truth,” he wrote.

This step will also help, Jugney wrote, promote the policies that protect the distinct identity of Tibet and safeguard human rights situation within the country.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Prithvi-2 missile, capable of carrying nukes, blasts off from Odisha in user trial
Oct 16, 2020 20:37 IST
‘I’m Modi’s Hanuman, will tear open my chest and show if needed’: Chirag Paswan
Oct 16, 2020 21:25 IST
NEET Results 2020: Odisha’s Soyeb Aftab is the topper, scores 720 out of 720
Oct 16, 2020 22:15 IST
Covid-19 deaths fuelled by ‘perfect storm’ of chronic illnesses: Study
Oct 16, 2020 19:45 IST

latest news

Ludhiana MC to commence night sweeping in main markets
Oct 16, 2020 22:29 IST
Dwyane Wade accidentally photobombs couple’s proposal
Oct 16, 2020 22:28 IST
‘Navaratri Brahmotsavam’ begins at Tirumala sans devotees
Oct 16, 2020 22:27 IST
Shaurya chakra awardee killed months after security withdrawn
Oct 16, 2020 22:29 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.