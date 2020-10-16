Exiled govt welcomes Robert A Destro as US special envoy for Tibetan Issues

The Tibetan government-in-exile has welcomed the appointment of Robert A Destro as the sixth United States special coordinator for Tibetan issues.

Destro is the current assistant secretary of US State Department’s Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights and Labor.

In a letter to the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Tibetan speaker Pema Jungney wrote, “We are extremely honoured to learn that your administration has appointed Robert A Destro as the new special coordinator for Tibet’s issues, the post which has been vacant since 2017.”

“On behalf of the 16th Parliament-in-Exile and the Tibetans in Tibet and around the world, I would like to thank you, the people, and especially the United States government from the depth of our hearts for extending staunch support towards our struggle and cause,” he wrote

The leader further wrote that since the illegal invasion of Tibet by the People’s Republic of China, Tibetan culture, language, and history are under utmost threat from the massive destruction, oppression, and brutal regime of Communist China.

“Therefore, we need support from the global nations for the continuity of Tibetan movement which stands for just and truth,” he wrote.

This step will also help, Jugney wrote, promote the policies that protect the distinct identity of Tibet and safeguard human rights situation within the country.