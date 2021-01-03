Expect cloudy skies this week in Pune: IMD

PUNE The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday forecast cloudy weather in the city this week.

The day and night temperature is likely to rise making January‘s first week a bit warmer than usual.

“The day temperature this week will be around 29 degrees Celsius whereas night temperature will be around 15 degrees Celsius. The skies may be cloudy throughout the week in Pune,” said IMD officials.

The day temperature reported was recorded at 30.4 degrees Celsius which was 1.4 degrees more than normal.

The night temperature in the city was also reported to be 4.2 degrees more than normal. That is, the expected night temperature was 10.5 degrees Celsius whereas the reported night temperature was 14.7 degrees Celsius.

The weather department has forecast that on January 6 and 7, some parts of Konkan and Goa and Madhya Maharashtra may witness light rainfall. During this time, Vidarbha and Marathwada will have dry weather.

The highest maximum temperature in Maharashtra was reported at 34.8 degrees Celsius at Panjim. And the lowest minimum temperature in the state was reported at 13 degrees Celsius at Brahmapuri.