Expect thundershowers with lightning, gusty winds in Mumbai Metropolitan Region today: IMD

Updated: Oct 02, 2020 23:37 IST

By Badri Chatterjee,

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a thunderstorm warning for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) for Saturday.

The weather bureau has issued a yellow alert, predicting that isolated areas in the city and suburbs could expect thundershowers with lighting and gusty winds ranging between 30 and 40 kilometres per hour. A similar alert has been issued for Palghar and Thane for Saturday and only for Thane for Sunday.

Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg could also expect thundershowers over the weekend. An orange alert has been issued for north Maharashtra districts of Nandurbar, Dhule, and Nashik while Pune, Kolhapur, Sangli, Satara, and Ahmednagar can expect heavy to very heavy rain and thundershowers.

“Satellite images and weather models have indicated moderate to intense thunderstorms with lighting and heavy spells at isolated places in the state between October 3 and 4. Development of these convective echoes was witnessed across some parts of Marathwada and central Maharashtra between Thursday and Friday, especially in the evening. These thundershowers are short-lived and vary in intensity across different locations,” said KS Hosalikar, deputy director-general, western region, IMD.

On Friday, the city and suburbs did not receive any rain between 8.30am and 5.30pm. The day temperature in south Mumbai was 32 degrees Celsius – a degree Celsius above normal – while the suburbs recorded 31.9 degrees Celsius, which was at the normal mark.

AQI in city ‘satisfactory’

The pollutant-measuring indicator – air quality index (AQI) – was in the satisfactory category at 68 for PM2.5 pollutant. It is predicted to be 63 (satisfactory ) on Saturday, according to the System of Air Quality Weather Forecasting and Research.

