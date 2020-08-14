Sections
Expert group has made unrealistic suggestions, claim power engineers

The association also demanded that such a prestigious group assigned with such an important task of devising an economic strategy for Punjab must include experts from the power sector

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Patiala

Patiala Engineers in the power sector across the state have termed the recommendations of group of experts led by economist Montek Singh Ahluwalia as disastrous and unrealistic for the power sector. PSEB Engineers Association (PSEBEA) general secretary Ajay Pal Singh said, “It is surprising that experts from the power sector were not included in the expert group. The group has reiterated the same old recommendations regarding closure/privatisation without understanding the issues affecting the power sector.”

He added, “It seems that the group is unaware of basic facts. Non-payment of subsidy bills by the state government is impacting the finances of the PSPCL, but the expert group has avoided any comment on ensuring timely payment of subsidy bills by the state government to the PSPCL. The expert group has also avoided any comment on the very serious issue of expensive power being procured from Punjab based private power plant.”

The expert group has also ignored the loss of revenue to the power corporations resulting from avoidable breakdowns due to acute shortage of staff, which leads to poor maintenance of equipment and poor service to consumers, a source claimed.

The association also demanded that such a prestigious group assigned with such an important task of devising an economic strategy for Punjab must include experts from the power sector, otherwise such recommendations can be disastrous for the power sector and economy.



