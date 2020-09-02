Experts divided over Delhi metro reopening

New Delhi: Experts are divided over the Centre’s decision to resume metro services in Delhi at a time when coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases are on a gradual rise. Delhi on Wednesday recorded 2,509 new cases, the highest since the beginning of July.

Medical experts say the decision is not based on epidemiological data but driven by economic considerations, with some saying it will only increase the chances of transmission of the contagious pathogen.

But transport experts say while the concerns are partly valid, they argue that there are no studies or data to show that public transport is a hot spot for transmission.

On Wednesday, Union housing and urban affairs minister Hardeep Singh Puri announced standard operating procedures (SOPs) to be adopted by metro rail corporations to ensure social distancing at stations and trains.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced it would open train lines in a staggered manner and that wearing masks would be mandatory.

But epidemiologists say that just a mask is not enough. Their concern is about crowd management, especially if the services are allowed to operate inter-city.

As the Metro connects Delhi with Gurugram, Noida, Ghaziabad and Faridabad, experts say this will result in crowding at stations. “How will social distancing be ensured at stations? Just wearing a mask will not be enough. At a time when Covid cases are steadily increasing, the opening could have been delayed,” Dr PK Sharma, epidemiologist and former medical health officer with the New Delhi Municipal Council, said.

“Presently, a lot of people from neighbouring areas are not able to come to Delhi as Metro operations are closed. Starting it would only allow the movement of more people and increase chances of infection,” Sharma said.

Transport experts say medical experts have a valid concern, but there is no data available to prove that public transport modes are Covid hot spots.

Shreya Gadepalli, who leads the South Asia Programme of Institute for Transportation and Development Policy (ITDP), said, “Some studies have found the virus can spread when people interact with each other for extended duration within enclosed air-conditioned spaces. However, studies worldwide have not found public transport to be a hot spot for the spread of Covid-19.”

A section of the medical fraternity welcomed the decision to resume metro services. “Cases will increase as more and more people will get exposed to the infection and we don’t have a vaccine yet. But we can’t stop these activities, as people are stepping out for livelihood. Public transport is essential to help people commute to their workplaces. All we need to do is ensure people follow proper social distancing measures,” said Dr Puneet Misra, professor of community medicine at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences.

With nearly six million passenger journeys every day, the Delhi Metro is the transport lifeline of Delhi and other National Capital Region cities. As a majority of commercial activities have been allowed in the city, people are facing a lot of problems while commuting due to inadequate public transport and the restriction on the number of passengers who can travel at a given point of time.

Anuj Malhotra, Knowledge Partner to the high-powered committee, Union ministry of home affairs, said, “Opening Metro services is a welcome step. Public transport services should not cease to function in any city as they are the lifelines for the health of citizens, not just for the city’s economy. Closing services shall only mean rapid deterioration of the city’s air and longer jams. At the same time, public transport travel etiquette for Covid has to be ensured by the travellers so that it remains a safe way to travel and they can avail services for a longer time. Metro should also come up with penalties for people who do not respect safety”.

Transport experts say metro services are operational in cities such as Hong Kong, London and Singapore. “Many cities such as Singapore, Tokyo, and others in Europe, have resumed public transport services. They have relaxed physical distancing rules but require the use of masks at all times. Passengers are instructed to not speak since the virus can spread through air,” Gadepalli said.

The decision, epidemiologists say, is not based on epidemiological data but largely on economic considerations. Ideally, they say, such services should open when the positivity rate is 5% or below for a couple of weeks.

“As per the second sero survey report, nearly two-thirds of the population is still unexposed. The positivity rate is already on a rise and if you create opportunities for people to mingle, then it will increase the chances of transmission. Though metro service is important, ideally these should open up when the positivity rate is 5% or below for a couple of weeks. But we have to keep in mind the economic considerations also,” said Dr Lalit Kant, former head of epidemiology and communicable diseases at ICMR.