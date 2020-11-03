Explain yardsticks for Ladakh, J&K lands, jobs protection: Ex-minister Harsh Dev

The Panthers Party asked the BJP government to explain the different yardsticks for Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir over land and job protection.

Addressing a series of public meetings in Vijaypur of Samba district, party chairman and former minister Harsh Dev Singh said, “While the BJP government has announced to provide constitutional safeguard for protection of lands, jobs, culture and identity of Ladakh, it was disturbing to note that the people of J&K are not even taken on board while enacting the new land laws, recently extended to the UT.”

“The newly extended land laws are being seen as a threat to culture and identity of Dogra land in particular, in view of huge settlements of non state subjects in and around Jammu. This will result in divesting vulnerable sections of people from their marginal land holdings and they will eventually end up with enslavement at the hands of outside corporates,” he added.

“Outsiders will get all rights including those of employment in J&K, thus squeezing the already negligible job avenues for local youth. This could create a Maharashtra-like situation in J&K with locals versus non-locals issues prejudicially affecting governance and development,” he said.

“If Centre could agree to Ladakh’s demand for safeguarding its distinct identity, jobs and lands exclusively for locals, what prompted it to dilute the culture and identity of Dogras who created history by their heroic exploits and countless sacrifices for the nation?” he added.

Panthers Party also plans distribute posters to houses, factories, shops and other establishments across Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh to “protect its land” with the slogan, “Not for sale to outsiders.”

“Residents will make these posters themselves and translate it in their own languages including Dogri, Kashmiri, Ladakhi, Pahari, Gojri and other languages spoken in J&K,” a statement read.