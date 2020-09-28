Eye on Swachh rankings: Mayor launches ‘Clean Ludhiana, Green Ludhiana’ campaign

Hoping to improve the city’s rankings in Swachh Survekshan 2021, Ludhiana mayor Balkar Sandhu, along with municipal corporation (MC) chief Pardeep Sabharwal, formally launched the ‘Clean Ludhiana, Green Ludhiana’ campaign on Sunday.

Under the initiative, 24 city roads have been adopted for cleaning and maintenance. The MC will look after the dust management on these roads and also undertake the repair of three pothole-ridden roads.

Besides, strict action will be taken against those found littering here.

Mayor Sandhu further said that action will be taken against those involved in defacing graffiti in different parts of the city.

Waste segregation survey

The MC will also conduct a survey of 10,000 households to study the implementation of waste segregation. Besides encouraging residents to separate wet and dry waste, the civic body will also exhort them to make useful products from waste material.

Green initiative

Apart from that, cleanliness competitions will also be organised for the 95 councillors and sanitary inspectors of the health department. An independent agency will monitor the cleanliness initiatives undertaken by councillors and sanitary inspectors and accordingly declare the winners.

Councillors to be sent to study Indore model

Addressing a press conference on Sunday, Mayor Balkar Singh said that it is the duty of the MC to clean and beautify the city but it cannot happen without the cooperation of the public. “The entire MC team is working hard to beautify the city. I also solicit cooperation from Ludhiana residents to support this campaign,” he said.

He said that if Indore can secure India’s cleanest city tag, why can’t Ludhiana. “We will send a team of councillors to Indore for comparison and to ascertain that where we are lacking,” he said.