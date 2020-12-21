Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cities / F&CC nod to safety jackets’ purchase, installation of elevators at Ludhiana MC offices

F&CC nod to safety jackets’ purchase, installation of elevators at Ludhiana MC offices

The committee has approved a resolution to install lifts at Zone A and B office of MC.

Updated: Dec 21, 2020, 23:05 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Mayor Balkar Singh Sandhu addressing the finance and contracts committee (F&CC) meeting at his camp office in Ludhiana on Monday. (Harsimar Pal Singh/HT)

The meeting of the Finance and Contracts Committee (F&CC) was held at the mayor’s camp office near Rose Garden on Monday, wherein the committee deliberated upon 200 resolutions.

Most of the resolutions were approved during the meeting including the resolution to purchase 10,000 safety jackets for MC sweepers, sewermen, etc at the cost of Rs 7 lakh, repair of expansion joints of the elevated road (over railway station road) etc, repair of mayor’s official residence near Rose garden among others. The other resolutions included re-carpeting of roads, installation of tubewells, installation of interlocking tiles in different parts of the city.

The committee also approved a resolution to install lifts at Zone A and B office of MC. The civic body will also be conducting repairs of its headquarters (Zone A office) near Mata Rani chowk. Currently, a lift has been installed only at the Zone D office while the elderly have to take the staircase in other offices of MC.

An agenda of 492 resolutions were tabled during the meeting, but the remaining resolutions could not be taken up in the meeting that continued for three hours. The next meeting of the committee has been scheduled for Wednesday to discuss the remaining agenda items.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

DDC election results on Tuesday; counting to begin at 9 am
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
India suspends UK flights till December 31 over new variant of Covid-19
by Anisha Dutta
Maharashtra orders night curfew for 15 days, quarantine for travellers from abroad
by Faisal Malik & Sagar Pillai
Sisodia to launch AAP’s ‘UP mission 2022’ in Lucknow on Tuesday
by HT Correspondent

latest news

Health department seeks assistance from government agencies for Covid-19 vaccination
by Archana Mishra
No violations committed at Ghamroj bundh finds probe
by Prayag Arora-Desai
Government schools reopen for students of classes 9 and 11
by Sadia Akhtar
Over 25K flower saplings planted along expressway
by HT Correspondent
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.