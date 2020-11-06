Facilitate US firms to invest in state: HP CM to US ambassador to India

Us ambassador to India Kenneth I Juster met chief minister Jai Ram Thakur to discuss areas of mutual interest. Thakur urged Kenneth to facilitate United States companies to invest in the state.

“India-US bilateral relations have developed into a global strategic partnership, based on shared democratic values and increasing convergence of interests on bilateral, regional and global issues thus creating an opportunity to reinvigorate bilateral ties and enhance cooperation in various spheres,” said Thakur while interacting with Kenneth.

CM said that Himachal Pradesh had been bestowed with immense natural beauty and grandeur thereby providing ample opportunities to the entrepreneurs to invest in various sectors in the state. He said that the serene atmosphere and eye-catching valleys of the state allured the tourists to visit the state frequently.

The topography of Himachal Pradesh was quite similar to Colorado and California State of USA and these offered an immense opportunity in mutual cooperation in the field of tourism, Thakur apprised Kenneth

Jai Ram Thakur said Himachal Pradesh also has immense potential in horticulture and allied sectors. He said that there is also a vast scope of investment in other sectors such as establishing cold storage, CA stores, pack houses, processing units etc. He said that he had personally participated in a webinar with US-India Business Council on June 26 and had detailed discussions with delegates regarding investment opportunities in the industrial sector.

CM said that the state government had successfully organised ‘Global Investors Meet’ at Dharamshala in November 2019 to attract more investments in various fields like tourism, power, health, industries, information technology etc. He said that as many as 256 MoUs worth Rs 17,541 crore were signed in the tourism sector alone

Later, Justin met governor Bandaru Dattatreya. Both discussed strengthening cooperation in tourism and creating more avenues for the education sector in the US, for students from the state.