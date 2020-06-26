Sections
Facing losses, stock broker commits suicide in Jalandhar

Updated: Jun 26, 2020 18:53 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Jalandhar

Facing losses in business, a city-based stock broker committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling at his office on Friday.

The deceased was a well-known stock broker in Jalandhar and used to to invest money of various businessmen in the market.

According to the police, the man had not been in contact with his family since Thursday evening and did not return home. On Friday morning, his family members went to look for him. When they reached his office on Link Road here, they found him hanging there and informed the police.

Assistant commissioner of police (Model Town) Harinder Singh said according to the family, the broker was stressed for the past few weeks due to loss in business. A case under Section 174 of CrPC has been registered and no suicide note was recovered from the spot.



