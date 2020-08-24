Facing shortage, Ghaziabad prepares proposal seeking manpower, equipment to deal with Covid

Facing shortage of resources, the district health department officials on Monday said that in response to the state government’s directions for appointment of specialists on contractual basis, they selected seven doctors but only three have joined so far. Officials said they have prepared a fresh proposal seeking more doctors and staff besides equipment and medicines to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic.

In an earlier direction on August 13, the mission director (Uttar Pradesh) of the National Health Mission had allowed hiring of specialists by district officials on contractual basis till December 31, meant for duties in L2 and L3 category Covid hospitals. Based on this, the district health department had selected seven candidates so far for Covid-19 duties but only three joined.

“The three include two ayurveda doctors on a salary of Rs 32,000 per month and one MBBS doctor who would get Rs 50,000 per month. Others have not joined so far and we are facing a shortage of resources as we have 70 doctors available against the sanctioned 88. Hiring of specialists on the other hand will continue but we need them urgently to meet the demands of the work which due to the prevailing Covid situation,” said Dr NK Gupta, chief medical officer.

“The sanctioned strength of 88 is meant to be deployed at community health centres, primary health centres, dispensaries, district jail and police units, besides those deployed at the UP Sadan and health posts, among others,” he added.

Officials said shortage of manpower was hampering the work of about 1,000 deliveries per month which are taken up at four community health centres, and also causing issues for about 2,500 patients who attend daily OPDs at community health centres (CHCs), primary health centres and dispensaries. Such centres work under the office of the CMO while the three district hospitals – MMG Hospital, Sanjay Nagar Hospital and Women’s Hospital – have their own staff and resources.

Dr Gupta added that of the present strength of 70 doctors available under the supervision of the CMO, 26 are deployed for active Covid-19 duties related to surveillance, quarantine centres, Covid hospitals, control room, sampling centres and even contact tracing of Covid-19 patients.

“So, we have prepared a proposal for requirement of 22 doctors, five physicians, 10 anaesthetists, six ICU technicians and 12 ICU nurses, besides 24 support staff, and another set of 50 staff which will be deployed for disinfection duties in wake of monsoon season when communicable diseases also crop up. The proposal also includes equipment such as high flow nasal cannula units (five), one unit meant for plasma therapy, 19 Bipap units along with high value medicines like Remdesivir, etc,” Dr Gupta added.

The proposal will be put up before a district committee, which is headed by the district magistrate, and will comprise of five other members including the chief development officer, the CMO, district panchayati raj officer, municipal commissioner and chief treasury officer.

“The proposal will be discussed in a meeting which is scheduled later this week and further decision will be taken up. It is expected that we will take a decision over the proposal within a week,” said Ajay Shankar Pandey, district magistrate.

The committee was formed on directions of the state government when different districts were allowed Rs 5 crore and Rs 3 crore as per government order dated August 1.

Ghaziabad falls under the category of districts having a population of more than 25 lakh, and is to get Rs 5 crore contingency funds.

The order directed that the funds may be used for hiring manpower on a contractual basis and can also be used for purchase of consumables besides hiring vehicles for travel of staff for Covid duties.