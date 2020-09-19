Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cities / Factory bus crushes 19-yr-old employee after dropping her

Factory bus crushes 19-yr-old employee after dropping her

Woman was crossing the road in front of the bus, but the driver failed to notice her and accelerated.

Updated: Sep 19, 2020 20:35 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

A 19-year-old woman was crushed to death by her factory’s bus moments after she got off from it at EWS Colony on Chandigarh Road on Friday night.

The deceased, Neetu, was a resident of Kishore Nagar.

Her father, Raj Nandan, told the police said his two daughters, Neetu and Nisha, 18, worked at Joginder Spinning Mills in Katani Kalan. A factory bus used to pick and drop them from EWS Colony.

On Friday night, the bus dropped both sisters home. As the duo was crossing the road in front of the bus, the driver failed to notice them and accelerated, hitting Neetu, while Nisha had a close shave.



Instead of attending to Neetu, the bus driver fled the spot, leaving the vehicle on the spot.

Raj Nandan said he, along with onlookers, rushed Neetu to a local hospital, but she succumbed to her injuries.

ASI Resham Singh, who is investigating the case, said the bus driver, Charanjit Singh of Katani Kalan, was arrested on Saturday.

He has been booked under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

L-G announces Rs 1,350 cr economic package for J&K
Sep 19, 2020 16:08 IST
MI vs CSK live: Pollard starts with a six but Ngidi gets Krunal Pandya
Sep 19, 2020 21:04 IST
Monsoon Session likely to be curtailed amid Covid-19 threat
Sep 19, 2020 19:00 IST
Journalist spying case: Delhi Police makes 2 more arrests, including Chinese woman
Sep 19, 2020 17:40 IST

latest news

IPL 2020: MI Vs CSK- MI innings, overs 6-10 highlights
Sep 19, 2020 21:03 IST
AICC secretary Sudhir Sharma slams Centre over agriculture bills
Sep 19, 2020 20:59 IST
TikTok files complaint against Trump administration to try to block US ban
Sep 19, 2020 20:59 IST
Declare medical emergency in Jammu: Rana
Sep 19, 2020 20:56 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.