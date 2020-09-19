Factory bus crushes 19-yr-old employee after dropping her

A 19-year-old woman was crushed to death by her factory’s bus moments after she got off from it at EWS Colony on Chandigarh Road on Friday night.

The deceased, Neetu, was a resident of Kishore Nagar.

Her father, Raj Nandan, told the police said his two daughters, Neetu and Nisha, 18, worked at Joginder Spinning Mills in Katani Kalan. A factory bus used to pick and drop them from EWS Colony.

On Friday night, the bus dropped both sisters home. As the duo was crossing the road in front of the bus, the driver failed to notice them and accelerated, hitting Neetu, while Nisha had a close shave.

Instead of attending to Neetu, the bus driver fled the spot, leaving the vehicle on the spot.

Raj Nandan said he, along with onlookers, rushed Neetu to a local hospital, but she succumbed to her injuries.

ASI Resham Singh, who is investigating the case, said the bus driver, Charanjit Singh of Katani Kalan, was arrested on Saturday.

He has been booked under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code.